Logitech launches new webcams, headphones in India

New Delhi: Swiss tech firm Logitech on Wednesday launched the Brio 500 series webcams and Zone Vibe headphones in India, which are specially designed for Hybrid Work Era.

The Brio 500 webcam series and the Zone Vibe 100 are retailed at Rs 14,999 and Rs 12,495, respectively.

Both the webcams and headphones come in three colour options — graphite, off-white, and rose.

A recent study found that when using a laptop’s built-in camera, more than 89 per cent of individuals who work from home suffer from unfavourable camera angles, bad lighting, and field-of-view restrictions, the company said in a statement.

The issues customers confront when working from home are addressed with Brio 500 cameras and Zone Vibe headphones, by upgrading work and play experiences.

“Many remote and hybrid workers are still under-equipped and grappling with pre-pandemic era solutions,” said Roopak Krishnan, head of marketing and category, Logitech India.

“Our innovative new genre of Brio webcams and Zone Vibe headphones answer the call of modern workers who need business-grade quality, style, and affordability for work and play,” Krishnan added.

The new webcams are created for users who want “enterprise-grade audio and video quality, personalisation, and more engaging experiences on video calls”.

Additionally, it comes with the Show Mode feature that helps users to share sketches or other physical objects on the desk.

“Logitech’s new Zone Vibe series are the first wireless headphones in the market to combine business-grade performance with comfort, style, and affordability,” the company said.

The headphones weigh just 6.5 ounces, and come with “soft-to-the-touch knitted fabric and memory foam”.