Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition uproar

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday, July 30, after the Opposition ruckus disrupted the House proceedings during the Question Hour.

The session commenced with acknowledgements for India’s medal winners at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Following this, the Speaker presided over the proceedings for the Question Hour. However, the Opposition started with sloganeering over the issue of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s speech during the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, debate.

The anti-paper leak Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday through a voice vote after an intense and often acrimonious debate spread over two days, paving the way for stricter legal measures to combat paper leaks and examination-related malpractices.

The passage of the Bill also comes in the backdrop of the large-scale ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in New Delhi on July 20.

Hundreds of students had gathered to protest against the NEET paper leak and other examination-related irregularities, demanding the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Pradhan later stepped down from his post on July 25.

The legislation amends the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and was passed following prolonged discussions that witnessed sharp exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches.

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its allies supported the Bill and called for wider reforms in the examination system, Opposition members questioned whether the proposed amendments addressed the fundamental reasons behind recurring examination failures and paper leaks.

The amended law seeks to strengthen transparency, accountability, and integrity in public examinations through tougher punitive provisions while safeguarding the interests of students.

The Bill is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. According to people familiar with the matter, there will be around a six-hour-long discussion on the legislation.