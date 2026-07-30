Lok Sabha passes Vande Mataram Bill, adjourns for the day

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Thursday, July 30, passed the bill criminalising insult to the national song Vande Mataram on a voice vote.

Proceedings of the House were stilted on Thursday as it was adjourned three times amid continued uproar by the Opposition.

The first adjournment came minutes after the House convened at 11 am, as the Opposition shouted slogans over various issues.

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Speaker Om Birla urged the members to let the Question Hour continue, but faced with an unbudging Opposition, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.

However, it was adjourned again till 3 pm after laying of Parliamentary documents by ministers. Immediately after the House convened at 3 pm, the Opposition started sloganeering.

The chair, Sandhya Ray, requested the opposition MPs to take their seats, but as slogan-shouting continued, she adjourned the House till 3:30 pm.

Proceedings convened, and after a brief debate amid din, the Lok Sabha passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The House was adjourned till 1 am on Friday, July 31.