AP elections LIVE: TDP leading in 84, YSRCP 17, JSP 12, BJP 5 assembly seats

Counting for the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections, and the elections to the legislative assembly of Andhra Pradesh began at 8 am at all the counting centres.

LIVE Updates:

10.00 am- YSRCP ministers Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna, Roja and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy training.

9.45 am- TDP Vijayawada Lok Sabha candidate Kesineni Chinni leading with 4,000 votes. TDP Nandyal Lok Sabha candidate Byreddy Sabari leading with 2,385 votes. TDP Amalapuram Lok sabha candidate Ganti Harish Mathur leading. TDP candidate Pemmasani leading in Guntur Lok Sabha segment.

9.30 am- TDP candidate Julakanti Brahma Reddy leading in Macherla assembly constituency with over 1,000 votes. after the end of second round, JSP candidate Nadendla Manohar leading in Tenali assembly constituency with 7,885 votes. TDP candidate Bhashyam Praveen leading with 1,500 votes after first round in Peddakurapadu assembly constituency,

9.24 am: BJP candidate Sujana Choudhury leading in Vijayawada West Lok Sabha segment with 2,000 plus votes. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy leading in Pulivendula Lok Sabha segment, TDP candidate Yarapathineni leading with 1,311 votes in Gurajala assembly constituency. TDP candidate Ramakrishna Raju leading in Undi assembly constituency. Jana Sena candidate Srinivas leading in Tadepalligudem. TDP candidate Nimmala Ramanaidu leading in Palakollu assembly constituency. TDP candidate Vijay Kumar leading in Santhanuthalapadu assembly constituency.

9.18 am- TDP Chittor Lok Sabha candidate D Prasad Rao leading. TDP candidate D Janardhan leading in Ongole assembly constituency.

9.05 am- TDP Srikakulam Lok Sabha candidate Ram Mohan Naidu leading. YSRCP candidate YS Avinash Reddy leading in Kadapa Lok Sabha segment. TDP candidate Dhulipala Narendra leading in Ponnur assembly constituency.

8.58 am- YSRCP candidate Roja trailing in Nagari assembly constituency. Nara Lokesh leading in Mangalagiri constituency. YS Sharmila trailing by 2,000 votes in Kadapa Lok Sabha segment. TDP leading in 5, YSRCPin 1, and BJP in 2 Lok Sabha segments,

8.47 am: TDP leading in 5, YSRCP in 1, and BJP in 2 seats in Lok Sabha elections.

8.46 am: JSP chief Pawan Kalyan leading over YSRCP candidate Vanga Geetha in Pithapuram assembly constituency.

8.33 am- TDP leading in Rajahmundry, Kuppam and Mandapet assembly constituencies.

8.31 am- TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is leading with 1,549 votes in Kuppam assembly constituency.

8.01 am- Counting for the 175 assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha segments in AP has begun. Postal ballots counting is underway.

7.46 am- A counting agent of TDP suffered a heart attack at Kakani JNTU counting centre in Chilakaluripeta district of Andhra Pradesh. Ramesh, TDP agent who was sitting on the sixth counting table was shifted to a hospital in an ambulance after he developed pain in the chest.