Lok Sabha polls: AIMIM leading in Aurangabad, trailing Kishanganj in Bihar

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) seems to be on course to retain one of its Lok Sabha seats outside of Hyderabad. According to early trends and Election Commission of India (ECI) counting results, AIMIM Aurangabad candidate Imtiyaz Jaleel seems to be heading for a victory, while its Kishanganj candidate Akhtarul Iman in Bihar is in fact third, falling behind the Janata Dal (United) and the Congress.

According to early trends from the ECI, Imtiyaz Jaleel is first with 35778 votes, followed by Shiv Sena’s (Shinde faction) with 33155 votes, Shi Seva (UBT) with 22468 votes, and the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Afsar Khan Yaseen with 3892 votes. Jaleel is mostly going to benefit thanks to the Shiv Sena being split into two factions – one led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and another by Uddhav Thackeray.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Jaleel had won the seat with support from the VBA, which this time decided to contest on its own.

In Bihar’s Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat, AIMIM’s Akhtarul Iman is currently third, with JDU’s standing first with over 43000 seats as per the ECI website. Congress candidate Mohammed Jawed is trailing after the JDU with over 30000 votes, and AIMIM with over 20000 votes. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party was pinning its hopes on winning the Kishanganj seat after it managed to win five Assembly seats in Bihar’s 2020 Assembly election.

In Hyderabad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is all set to retain his Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat for a record fifth time, as the party has been winning the constituency since 1984. The overall results for the AIMIM is a essentially a big positive, considering that it will be retaining another seat outside of Hyderabad for a second time.