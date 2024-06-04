Lok Sabha polls: BJP’s Konda Vishweshwar Reddy wins Chevella

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy won from the Chevella Lok Sabha seat after defeating incumbent Congress candidate Dr G Ranjith Reddy and Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) Kasani Gnaneshwar Goud.

At the time of publishing this article, Vishweshwar Reddy is well ahead of his opponents by over 1.65 lakh votes. The final numbers will be updated after the Election Commission of India (ECI) releases its final numbers.

Vishweshwar Reddy won the seat in 2014, as the TRS (now BRS) candidate but lost to the incumbent MP Dr G Ranjith Reddy (who was then the BRS’ candidate) in 2019.

Result

Party-Candidate Voter percentage Congress- Dr G Ranjith Reddy 768157 (+ 165461) BRS- Kasani Gnaneshwar Goud 165928 ( -602229) BJP- Konda Vishweshwar Reddy 768157 (+ 165461)

Political history

Year Result 2019 Dr G Ranjith Reddy-Congress 2014 Konda Vishweshwar Reddy-TRS (now BRS) 2009 S Jaipal Reddy-Congress

Also Read Telangana: Same contestants but with different political identities in Chevella

2009

In the 2009 general election, Sudini Jaipal Reddy from the Indian National Congress won with a victory margin of 18,532 votes, securing 38.78% of the total votes. A. P. Jithender Reddy from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) received 37.08% of the votes, and Baddam Bal Reddy from the BJP received 10.39%.

2014

In the 2014 general election, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won with a victory margin of 73,023 votes, securing 33.06% of the total votes. Patlolla Kartik Reddy from the Indian National Congress received 27.51% of the votes, and Tulla Veerender Goud from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) received 26.84%.

2019

In the 2019 general election, Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy from the Indian National Congress won with a victory margin of 14,317 votes, securing 40.62% of the total votes. Konda Vishweshwar Reddy from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) received 39.5% of the votes, and B. Janardhan Reddy from the BJP received 15.53%.

The Chevella Lok Sabha constituency was formed in 2008 following the implementation of the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002.

The constituency is part of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana and includes seven Assembly segments-Maheswaram, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella, Pargi, Vikarabad, and Tandur.