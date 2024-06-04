Lok Sabha polls: Eatala Rajender wins Malkajgiri with record majority

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Eatala Rajender won from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency with a thumping majority of over 3.6 lakh votes, months after double defeat in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections in Huzurabad and Gajwel constituencies.

Result

Party-Candidate Votes Congress- Patnam Sunitha Reddy 574985 ( -363684) BRS- Ragidi Laxma Reddy 288353 ( -650316) BJP- Eatala Rajender 938669 (+ 363684)

Political history

Year Result 2019 A Revanth Reddy- Congress 2014 Ch Malla Reddy- TDP 2009 Sarve Satyanarayana- Congress

The Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly constituency segments. These segments are Medchal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, Lal Bahadur Nagar, and Secunderabad Cantt.

These assembly segments are spread across the Medchal-Malkajgiri district and Hyderabad district, covering a significant portion of the constituency.

2009

The 2009 election results for the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh saw Sarve Sathyanarayana of the Congress party emerge victorious, securing 388,368 votes (32.21% vote share). He was followed by T Bheemsen of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 295,042 votes (24.47%) and T Devender Goud of the Praja Rajyam Party (PRAP) with 238,886 votes (19.81%) and Indrasena Reddy Nallu of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 130,206 votes (10.8%).

2014

The 2014 Lok Sabha election in Malkajgiri saw Chamakura Malla Reddy of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) emerge victorious, securing 523,336 votes (32.30%). He was followed by Mynampally Hanumanth Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with 494,965 votes (30.54%) and Sarve Sathyanarayana of the Indian National Congress (INC) with 233,711 votes (14.42%).

2019

The 2019 Lok Sabha election in Malkajgiri saw Anumula Revanth Reddy of the Indian National Congress (INC) emerge victorious, securing 603,748 votes (38.63%). He was followed by Rajashekar Reddy Marri of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with 592,829 votes (37.93%) and N Ramchander Rao of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 304,282 votes (19.47%).