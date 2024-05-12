Lok Sabha polls in Telangana: Polling stations, documents for voting

Hyderabad: As Telangana prepares for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held tomorrow, it is crucial for people to know the polling stations and the list of valid documents for voting.

Possessing a voter ID card alone doesn’t qualify a person for voting; individuals must visit the designated polling station based on their address.

Steps to search polling stations for Lok Sabha polls in Telangana

In order to find the details of the polling stations, voters need to follow the steps below:

Visit the official website of the “National Voters’ Services Portal” (click here). Fill in details such as name, father’s name, age, gender, state, district, and assembly constituency. Details will appear on the screen after clicking the ‘Search’ button.

These details include not only the polling station address but also the part serial number.

Documents needed for casting vote

Voters must present either their Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) or any of the other 12 documents at polling stations for Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.

Though e-EPIC and Voter Information Slips can only be used as guidance, they cannot be presented as identity proof at the polling station.

Documents required for casting votes during Telangana Lok Sabha polls include any one of the 13 listed documents:

EPIC

Aadhaar card

MNREGA job card

Passbook issued by bank or post office with photograph

Health insurance smart card

Driving license

Pan card

Smart card

Passport

Pension document with photo

Service identity card

Official identity card

Unique Disability ID (UID)

In addition, cell phones and electronic gadgets will not be permitted at the polling station.

Telangana is all set for polling tomorrow, and the vote counting is scheduled for June 4.