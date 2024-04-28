Lok Sabha polls: Now, Gujarat BJP leader calls Muslims ‘infiltrators’

During a recent election rally, Gujarat BJP president CR Patil made controversial remarks against the Muslim community, labelling them as ‘infiltrators’. The BJP state president was addressing a larger gathering in Banaskantha, Gujarat, on Saturday, April 27.

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi used similar remarks against the Muslim community in Tonk, Rajasthan. The Prime Minister called the Muslims ‘infilitrators’, and those ‘with more children’.

Perpetuating the same rhetoric, Patil claimed that the Congress party would give everyone’s wealth to ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ and Muslims. Referring to Muslims, he further stated that “these people have no business other than producing children”.

His statement sparked criticism and raised concerns about the use of divisive language during political campaigns.

BJP anti-Muslim rhetoric

During the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign, senior BJP figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have made controversial statements targeting Muslims and other minority communities.

At a campaign event in Himachal Pradesh, Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India, Anurag Thakur alleged that the opposition Indian National Congress party has “joined hands with foreign forces” and intends to “transfer the property of the Indian people to Muslims“.

During an election rally in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath made allegations against the Congress party, claiming that if they come to power, they intend to implement Sharia law in the country and redistribute people’s property.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of adopting the agenda of the Muslim League and planning to introduce a separate law for minorities. Speaking at an election rally in the Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh, Shah questioned whether the country should operate based on Sharia law and criticized the Congress for its alleged intentions regarding minority legislation.

At a recent rally, BJP President JP Nadda accused the opposition Congress party of attempting to “strip the rights of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC)” and transfer those rights to Muslims as part of their “politics of appeasement”.

T Raja Singh, a controversial BJP MLA from Telangana made inflammatory anti-Muslim rhetoric during the Ram Navami procession in Hyderabad.

The BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate in Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha has sparked outrage with her provocative gesture during a Ram Navami procession in the city. In a video that went viral, Latha was seen making a gesture of shooting an arrow towards a mosque in the Begum Bazar area of Hyderabad.