Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT release date, platform revealed

Hyderabad: Malayalam cinema has been unstoppable this year, delivering back-to-back hits that have captured hearts across India. But out of all the recent successes, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra stands tall as a true game-changer. The film not only created magic on the big screen but also shattered box office records, emerging as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Box Office Success

Released on August 28, 2025, the movie was directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films. Made on a small budget of Rs. 30 crore, it collected more than Rs. 300 crore worldwide. It became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, even beating Empuraan. The movie ran for over 50 days in 200+ theatres, proving how popular it was.

After conquering the box office, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is all set for its digital premiere on JioHotstar from October 31. The film will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi, ensuring fans across India can enjoy this visual spectacle in their preferred language.

Kalyani’s Salary

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s performance was praised by everyone. Reports say she was paid between Rs. 80 lakh and Rs. 1.2 crore for her role. Her co-stars Naslen and Sandy Master were paid around Rs. 1-1.5 crore and Rs. 50 lakh, respectively.

Story and Cast

The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a young woman who discovers she has supernatural powers connected to old Kerala legends. After escaping from Sweden, she hides in Bengaluru and works at a café. Her quiet life changes when she gets involved in an organ trafficking case led by a cruel police officer, played by Sandy Master. The film also features Naslen, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salim Kumar in important roles.