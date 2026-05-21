Lokayukta complainant attacked over alleged Waqf fund misuse case in Raichur

Raichur: A man who allegedly filed a complaint with the Lokayukta over misuse of Waqf Board funds was brutally attacked by a group of nearly 30 people near the Tahsildar’s office in Raichur in a shocking broad daylight incident.

The victim, identified as Sanaulla from Talamari village in Raichur taluk, sustained serious injuries after he and his associates were allegedly assaulted with knives, iron rods, stones and other weapons.

According to police and local sources, grants amounting to nearly Rs 26 lakh had been sanctioned between 2017 and 2019 by the Minority Welfare Department and the Waqf Board for the development of a mosque, graveyard and Eidgah ground in Talamari village.

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However, Sanaulla had reportedly lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta alleging large-scale misuse and misappropriation of funds in the execution of the development works. A team of Lokayukta officials had recently visited the village and conducted an inquiry into the allegations.

Sources said tensions escalated after the investigation. The accused persons allegedly contacted Sanaulla under the pretext of holding compromise talks regarding the case and asked him to come near the Tahsildar’s office in Raichur city.

During the discussion, a large group of men allegedly arrived in a planned manner and launched a violent attack on Sanaulla and his friends using sharp weapons and stones. The assault created panic in the area as the attack took place openly on the road in public view.

Sanaulla suffered severe injuries across his body and reportedly received nearly 24 stitches. He was later shifted to the OPEC Hospital in Raichur, where he is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under police security.

Following the incident, a case has been registered at the Sadar Bazar Police Station against more than 15 persons, including key accused Ashu Patel, Nizam Patel and Irfan.

Meanwhile, members of the opposite group have also filed a counter-complaint against Sanaulla and his associates. Police said investigations into both complaints are currently underway.