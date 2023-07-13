Lokesh Jayaswal appointed Chief Wildlife Warden of Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Lokesh Jayaswal as the state’s Chief Wildlife Warden.

The state which has two tiger reserves, three national parks, a dozen wildlife sanctuaries and a deer park, filled the post that had been vacant for the past five years.

Senior IFS officer Dr Manoranjan Bhanja retired from holding that position in 2018 and since then, the post was left vacant.

Jayaswal, who is a ranked Indian Forest Service officer and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest was the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests for Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

The government also announced V S N V Prasad as the new director of the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

Prasad will take charge of the zoo after his transfer back to his parent department from the Rural Development Department where he was on deputation as Special Commissioner, Telanganaku Haritha Haram.