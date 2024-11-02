London Mayor Sadiq Khan slammed for Diwali event with VHP

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has come under fire for co-organising a Diwali event with radical Hindutva group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the United Kingdom.

The event held in Trafalgar Square on Sunday, 27 October, featured the Vishwa Hindu Parishad UK (VHP-UK) – an organization often criticized in UK government reports for its direct involvement in anti-Muslim violence in India, described as having “all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing.”

Several British Indian organizations including Hindus for Human Rights UK condemned Khan’s cooperation with these organizations. Some accused the coalition of either whitewashing or endorsing the radical Hindutva movement, which is based on nationalist extremism in India.

However, the criticism intensified further when several civil society groups and Green Party members co-signed an open letter in protest against the mayors’ decision of an official partnership with the VHP-UK described as “shocking and egregious”.

Although they agreed with the intention of those attending the event as a festive celebration of Diwali. However, they stressed that the involvement of the VHP-UK was unacceptable.

Hindus for Human Rights UK condemns Mayor’s participation

Director of Hindus for Human Rights UK, Rajiv Sinha said that Khan had admitted to these affiliations earlier this year.

“Since the mayor has taken ownership of the event. I hope that he also takes responsibility for the due diligence that should have taken place about the event, its organisers, and their underlying affiliations and activities, Sinha told Middle East Eye.

Sinha, who is outspoken against Hindutva extremism aexpressed his outrage on X and wrote, “It is beyond belief that London’s official #Diwali celebration, taking place today, is organised by the roster of organisations I’ve screenshotted below. These organisations perform a supportive or whitewashing function to varying degrees for violent, genocidal, exclusionary ideology: #Hindutva/Hindu supremacy/fascism”.

While tagging Sadiq Khan born to a British Pakistani family, Sinha further wrote, “When I met you (picture below), you assured me that you saw the value of tackling Hindu nationalism and said you wanted to work with me, yet your advisor hasn’t responded to me and you have officially sanctioned a Diwali celebration organised by none other than the Vishwa Hindu Parishad? I’ve added a couple of pictures below about the VHP in case Wikipedia is out of your reach”.

“I’m weary of no one acting on this. More important than my weariness is the suffering of innocent people in India and here who need you to lift your fingers,” he added.

While tagging, Deputy Leader of the Green Party, London Assembly Member and Spokesperson of Green Party, Sinha wrote,” I would really appreciate any help you could give with this. This needs to change, I won’t bother coming up with an analogy for the VHP, but this is unacceptable”.

Khan’s office described the event as a “celebration of diversity that welcomes people from all religions and races.”

However, critics warn that catering to such radical outfits harms the process of building harmony between two major communities and raises questions about the political consequences for British Hindus and Muslims.

VHP’s role in 2002 Gujarat riots

VHP affiliated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been accused of serious involvement in the 2002 Gujarat riots, which resulted in the deaths of at least 2,000 people, predominantly Muslims.

A UK government inquiry report, referenced in a recent BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled “India: The Modi Question“, pointed out, that the VHP has played a key role in orchestrating the violence.

This violence, which the report noted had “ethnic cleansing,” was based on the VHP’s goal of removing Muslims from integrated communities, meaning that they would be incarcerated in ghettos.

In addition, evidence was found that violence was pre-planned with the rioters having checklists of Muslim houses and commercial premises to attack.