London: Muslim activists put up bill boards with Quranic verses

In a significant move, a group of Muslim activists in London, United Kingdom (UK) have launched a campaign, dubbed ‘DiscoverTheQuran,’ to introduce Islam and the teachings of the Holy Quran to the public.

This initiative by iERA (Islamic Education and Research Academy) involves engaging conversations with people about Islam but also features billboards across London displaying selected verses from the Quran.

The campaign provides a unique platform for Brits to explore Islamic teachings, including the opportunity to request a free English translation of the Quran.

“iERA is excited to launch our new #DiscoverTheQuran campaign, bringing carefully selected verses of the Quran to billboards across London,” the group wrote in a post on X.

“This initiative invites non-Muslims interested in learning more about Islam to order a FREE copy of the Quran for themselves by visiting discoverthequran.co.uk.”

“By providing easy access to Qurans, we’re building a community equipped to spread the beauty of Islam. Alhamdulillah on the day of the launch we were approached by two individuals who wanted to take their #shahada with us,” it added.

According to iERA, a campaign is set to distribute 60,000 copies of the Holy Quran to the public.

