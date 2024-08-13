London: Security guard disarms knifeman to save 11-yr-old girl, her mother

A 29-year-old security guard, Abdullah, bravely disarmed a man who carried out a knife attack in Leicester Square, London, resulting in the stabbing of an 11-year-old girl and her 34-year-old mother on Monday, August 12.

Police arrested a thirty-two-year-old man in connection with an incident at a TWG Tea shop at 11:36 am.

In a statement, Westminster Police said, “Officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Leicester Square. A man has been arrested and is in custody.”

“We don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects.”

“Two victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, have been taken to hospital and we await an update on their condition.”

Police further said, “The 11-year-old girl will require hospital treatment but her injuries are not life-threatening. The second victim suffered more minor injuries.”

At this stage, there is no suggestion that the incident is terror-related, it added.

Two victims, an 11-yr-old girl & a 34-yr-old woman, have been taken to hospital & we await an update on their condition. — Westminster Police | Central West BCU (@MPSWestminster) August 12, 2024

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah, who worked at the nearby TWG Tea shop, said, “I heard a scream, at that moment I saw there was one person, roughly (in their) mid-30s or early 30s, and he was like stabbing a kid – I jumped on him, held the hand in which he was (carrying) a knife, and just put him down on the floor and just held him and took the knife away from him.

“Then a couple of more people joined as well, and we just held him until the police came, it took maybe three to four minutes for the police to arrive and then they just took him into custody.”

“I just saw a kid getting stabbed and I just tried to save her. It’s my duty to just save them,” he added.