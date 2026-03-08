‘Long journey, collective belief’: J&K players on historic Ranji triumph

Jammu: Members of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team on Sunday described their historic Ranji Trophy triumph as the outcome of years of hard work, collective belief and improved support systems, saying the achievement has boosted confidence among players and inspired youngsters across the union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir bagged their maiden Ranji Trophy title, holding eight-time champions Karnataka to a draw in which the former gained a 291-run first innings lead at Hubballi on February 28.

‘Long journey and collective effort’: Captain Paras Dogra

Talking to PTI Videos on the sidelines of the team’s felicitation by Union minister Jitendra Singh here, captain Paras Dogra said the victory marked the culmination of a long journey and credited the entire support structure of the team for the success.

“It has been a long journey. Many people have contributed and a lot of hard work has gone into this achievement. The boys always had the talent; they just needed the right direction and unity. When everyone came together — the players, the selection committee and the association — we were able to achieve this result,” he said.

Years of preparation led to success: Aqib Nabi

Cricketer Aqib Nabi said the win was particularly significant as the team had worked consistently over the past few years to reach this level.

“This victory is very important for us because earlier we did not get much recognition. Over the last three to four years we have worked very hard. We started playing more practice matches and travelled to different places to compete in varied conditions. This result reflects the collective effort of the entire team and the support of the association,” Nabi said.

‘Achievement of the entire cricket fraternity’: Kanhaiya Wadhawan

Another player, Kanhaiya Wadhawan said the achievement was not the result of individual effort but the combined work of the team, administrators and the wider cricket fraternity in the region.

“It is the effort of the entire team, the association and the administration. I would say it is the collective work of the whole Jammu and Kashmir cricket fraternity. Their support is the reason we have reached here,” he said.

Belief and positive environment key to victory: Coach Ajay Sharma

The team’s coach Ajay Sharma also credited the players’ belief and the positive environment created within the squad for the historic triumph.

“We did not have big star players but we had belief. The boys were made to believe that they had the talent to achieve something big. We created a positive team environment where players supported each other, even when someone was going through a tough phase,” he said.

According to the coach, the victory has instilled confidence among the players and placed Jammu and Kashmir cricket firmly on the national map.

“No team will take Jammu and Kashmir lightly anymore. The players now know they can compete with the best. This success will inspire many youngsters in the region and encourage families to support children who want to pursue cricket professionally,” he said.

Hope for better infrastructure and future growth

He also expressed hope that improved infrastructure, including a proposed international stadium in the region, would further strengthen the growth of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir.

Players back India to win T20 World Cup final

Members of the Jammu and Kashmir squad also extended their best wishes to the Indian cricket team for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday, expressing confidence that the home side would emerge victorious.

Dogra said there was “no doubt” that India would lift the trophy again, while other players highlighted the form and confidence of the home side.