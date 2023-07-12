Long weekend for UAE, Kuwait residents ahead of Islamic new year

United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait have announced an official holiday for all public and private sector employees ahead of Muharram, which marks the start of the Islamic new year 1445 AH.

According to the president of the Emirates Astronomy Society (ESA), Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the date corresponding to the first of Muharram, on the Gregorian calendar, is likely to fall on Wednesday, July 19, as per astronomical calculations.

However, as per the official list of holidays released by the UAE government, the new Islamic year will begin on Friday, July 21.

Residents of the UAE and Kuwait are set to have a long weekend as the governments of the countries have announced three and four-day holidays to mark the beginning of the new Islamic year.

Earlier on Sunday, the Sultanate of Oman announced a public holiday on Thursday, July 20 ahead of Muharram.

Also Read UAE astronomer reveals likely date of first day of Muharram 1445

Islamic calendar

The Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar, is a lunar calendar followed by Muslims, consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram and ending with Zul Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the moon.

The calendar has been observed for more than 1,440 years and is used to date important Islamic events including the start of Ramzan, Eid-Al-Fitr, and the beginning of the Haj pilgrimage.

When did the calendar begin?

According to Islam, the new Hijri year begins with the migration of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions from Makkah to Madinah in 622 AD.

What is Muharram

The first ten days of Muharram hold great significance for Muslims-especially Shia Muslims- who mourn the death of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, Hussain Ibn Ali, who was killed in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

The death of Hussain took place on the tenth day of Muharram, widely known as Ashura. It is commemorated by Shia Muslims in many ways, including through public expressions of mourning and a visit to the shrine of al-Hussain in Karbala, Iraq.