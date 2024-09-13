Look at Nagarjuna Akkineni’s wealth and properties in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Nagarjuna Akkineni is one of the biggest names in Telugu cinema. He’s been a star for many years and has given fans some unforgettable movies. Known for his good looks and powerful performances, he has dominated the Tollywood industry for decades. He’s also one of the richest actors in India, thanks to his hard work and smart business decisions.

Nagarjuna has starred in several blockbuster movies that fans love. He’s known for his versatility, whether he’s acting in action-packed thrillers or light-hearted comedies. With so many hits, it’s clear why Nagarjuna is still a top star after all these years.

Nagarjuna’s A Massive Net Worth and Luxury Life

With a net worth of Rs. 3310 crore, Nagarjuna is not just a successful actor but also a wealthy businessman. He earns between Rs. 25 and Rs. 30 crore per movie, and he also shares profits from his films, making him one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Brand Endorsements

Nagarjuna is a popular face for many big brands. He charges Rs. 1 crore for every brand he endorses and has worked with well-known companies like Gucci, Kalyan Jewellers, Spotify, and Maaza. His popularity makes him a great choice for these top brands.

Luxury Car Collection

Nagarjuna’s collection of vehicles is impressive. He owns a private jet worth Rs. 20 crore and some of the most luxurious cars, including:

Porsche Cayenne – Rs 2 crore

BMW M6 – Rs 1.75 crore

BMW 7-Series – Rs 1.5 crore

He also has several other fancy cars that add to his lavish lifestyle.

Real Estate and Investments

Nagarjuna also invests heavily in real estate. He owns a house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, worth Rs 50 crore. Additionally, he has a 22-acre film studio valued at Rs 200 crore and several other properties.

Businesses Owned by Nagarjuna

Apart from acting, Nagarjuna is a successful businessman. He co-owns Annapurna Studios, a major film production company, and has stakes in the Kerala Blasters football team. He was also a co-owner of the Maa TV network before selling it to Star India. Nagarjuna has even ventured into racing by investing in Mach1 Racing.

With over 6.3 million followers on social media, Nagarjuna stays connected with his fans. Whether it’s updates about his films or moments from his personal life, his followers eagerly engage with his posts.