Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 17th September 2022 7:37 pm IST
Looking for IT jobs in UAE? Emirates announces recruitment drive; here's how to apply
Photo: Emirates Group

Abu Dhabi: If you’re looking for a technical job in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there’s an opportunity for you.

Dubai-based international aviation holding company Emirates Group announced a major recruitment drive to hire 800 IT experts in the next few months.

The group will kick-start their recruitment drive in the UAE with an online info session, open to all technology professionals in the country, on Monday, 19 September at 6 pm.

The vacancies are across departments including

  • Software engineering
  • DevOps
  • Hybrid cloud
  • Agile delivery
  • Technical product management
  • Digital Workplace
  • Cybersecurity
  • IT Architecture
  • Innovation and service management
Emirates Group’s IT team works on projects across B2C, B2B, support functions and operations for more than 40 brands and businesses in Dubai and globally.

Some of the advanced tools, technologies and patterns available to the IT team include cloud services, microservices, API management, event streaming, robotics, DevOps, biometrics including facial recognition, web and native mobile development, and modern programming languages including ReactJS, full stack Java, .NET and Python.

