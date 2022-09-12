UAE jobs: 70% of companies to go on a hiring spree in 2023

Abu Dhabi: About 70 percent of United Arab Emirates (UAE) companies plan to hire new employees in 2023, a survey indicates.

50 percent of the companies that plan to hire in the next three months will be hiring for a maximum of five jobs, while 25 percent will be hiring about six to 10 workers. The survey was conducted by jobs website Bayt.com and market research agency YouGov found.

Most in-demand roles that employers are hiring for over the next three months

Sales Executive (20 per cent)

Accountant (18 percent)

Administrative assistant (16 percent)

“There is a tremendous need for skilled workers in the private sector as multinational companies continue to demonstrate a higher probability for hiring in the Mena region,” research director at YouGov, Zafar Shah, said on Monday.

“At the same time, employers are looking for skills such as communication, teamwork and ability to work under pressure in order to build the teams needed to successfully deal with the challenges and opportunities of today and those yet to come.”

The survey was conducted from June 9 to August 1, 2022. It covered major markets across the Mena region including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Syria, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Sudan among others.

According to the survey, good communication skills in Arabic and English (51 percent) emerged as the top skill that employers looked for. Followed by a team player (42 percent), good leadership skills (34 percent) and the ability to work under pressure (33 percent) were among the other desirable skills.

In terms of experience, 28 percent of respondents are looking for candidates with managerial experience, while 27 percent were searching for those with sales and marketing experience and 29 percent wanted candidates with mid-level experience.

While, business consultancy, business management, and management consulting (84 per cent) emerged as the top industry claiming to hire the most in the next year across the MENA region, commerce, trade, retail (82 percent) consumer goods, and FMCG (81 percent) are the other industries.