Looking for job in UAE? Here are the 6 most-in demand vacancies

Abu Dhabi: If you’re looking for a job in the aviation sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there’s an opportunity for you.
The airline industry is facing an acute shortage of skilled personnel globally, which has resulted in the emergence of lucrative job opportunities.
With the industry recovering faster than expected from the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a wave of hiring by airline chiefs, who are offering attractive wages and working conditions to retain much-needed talent.
Combining global and local reports, Khaleej Times has compiled a list of the six most in-demand jobs in the aviation sector right now.
Here’s the six most-in demand vacancies
- Aircraft mechanics
- Pilots
- Flight dispatcher
- Cabin crew
- Aeronautical engineers
- Supply chain professionals