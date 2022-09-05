Looking for job in UAE? Here are the 6 most-in demand vacancies

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 5th September 2022 5:53 pm IST
Are you looking for job in UAE? Here's the six most-in demand vacancies
Representative Image (Photo: Twitter)

Abu Dhabi: If you’re looking for a job in the aviation sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there’s an opportunity for you.

The airline industry is facing an acute shortage of skilled personnel globally, which has resulted in the emergence of lucrative job opportunities.

Also Read
What are the jobs of the future in UAE?

With the industry recovering faster than expected from the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a wave of hiring by airline chiefs, who are offering attractive wages and working conditions to retain much-needed talent.

MS Education Academy

Combining global and local reports, Khaleej Times has compiled a list of the six most in-demand jobs in the aviation sector right now.

Also Read
Finding jobs in UAE becomes easier as hiring increased by 10 pc

Here’s the six most-in demand vacancies

  • Aircraft mechanics
  • Pilots
Also Read
Coming to UAE for job? Here’s all you need to know about new visa rules
  • Flight dispatcher
  • Cabin crew
Also Read
Jobs in Dubai: Emirates is hiring; here’s how to apply
  • Aeronautical engineers
  • Supply chain professionals

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Jobs updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button