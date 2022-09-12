Four multiple-entry visas allow unemployed expats to live in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The visa policy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has seen personally significant changes that had important implications for visas. The inclusion of four multiple-entry visas allows expatriates, who live in UAE , to enter the country multiple times either individually or along with their families and support staff.

The visas to stay in the UAE improves the country’s tourism, economic and educational competitiveness. About 85 per cent of the people who live in the UAE are foreigners. Most of them need a work visa to stay because they are employed.

However, the UAE government has announced a substantial expansion of the visa program that will enable expatriates to live in the country’s highest standard of living without a work visa.

Here is the list of multiple-entry visas that expatriates can apply for

Golden Visa

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019.

This multiple entry visa is issued to property investors, scientists, outstanding students and graduates, entrepreneurs, exceptionally talented persons and professionals for 10 years.

Holders of this visa will be able to sponsor their families regardless of age, as well as support staff.

There is also no restriction on the maximum period of stay outside the UAE.

Green Visa

A five-year resident visa, often known as a UAE green visa, will allow expatriates to apply for work without being sponsored by an employer

The green visa is sponsored by employees themselves, not by their companies if they are employed

With a green visa, the status of self-residency has been expanded to investors, entrepreneurs, highly skilled individuals, students and high-performing alumni

People who run small and medium enterprises, scientists and other talents will also be considered

Green visa holders can sponsor their parents and children up to 25 years on their permits

Allow people who have lost their jobs to stay in the UAE for up to 180 days

Retirement Visa

This multiple-entry five-year visa is provided to people 55 years of age or older

To obtain a retirement visa, they must have invested 2 million Dirham in property, have financial savings of no less than 1 million Dirham, or have an active income of no less than 20,000 Dirham per month

Multiple-entry tourist visa

This five-year multi-entry tourist visa does not require a sponsor and expatriate families and business travellers can come and go to the UAE as many times as they want in five years. Each visit can last 90 days in the country, which can be extended for another 90 days