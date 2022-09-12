Work in UAE: 7 ways to look for jobs in govt, private firms

Abu Dhabi: If you are hunting for a job in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in government and private firms, here are the different ways you can look for job openings in the country.

The workplace culture and job satisfaction in public and private companies in the UAE are among the best in the world, making it a major attraction for people from all over the world to take jobs here, millions of expats call UAE their home.

If you are a foreigner looking for jobs in UAE, it can be difficult to know where to start your job hunting.

Here are the 7 ways to search for jobs in the UAE as per the govt website:

Government job portals

Check the openings on government websites

Federal government

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Ajman

Fujairah

Ras Al Khaimah

Recruitment agencies

Sign up with one of the many recruitment agencies registered in the country.

Job-seekers are not required to pay money to a recruitment agency.

Private job portals

In the UAE, there are several private employment platforms. For suitable job opportunities, you can register on any website. Some popular websites include: Indeed.ae, NaukriGulf.com, gulfjobs.com.

Networking websites

Search for jobs on professional networking sites such as LinkedIn. Apart from searching for jobs, you can also use these platforms to post notifications for the desired jobs, which may be available on the site in the future.

Websites of firms and government agencies

Most private and public sector companies list their vacancies in ‘careers’ or ‘work with us’ sections of their respective websites.

Job fairs

Attend job fairs in UAE. Job fairs give the opportunity to search for roles or just network with companies.

Classifieds

You can also look for jobs on classifieds websites of the country.