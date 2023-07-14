Looking for jobs in Europe, Middle East? Here’re countries offering visas

Are you searching for jobs in Europe or the Middle East? While most people explore student or visit visas as their primary option, there is another way – through job seeker visas.

In the case of European countries, these visas not only provide individuals with an option to find jobs but also to settle and ultimately become citizens. The following countries offer such visas:

Germany Portugal Austria Sweden

For those looking for jobs in the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates provides an option through a job seeker visa. However, obtaining citizenship in the country is quite difficult.

Visas to search for jobs in Europe

Germany Job Seeker Visa:

Germany is one of the top destinations for people looking to work in Europe. The country offers a job seeker visa to individuals who have five years of experience, a degree recognized in the country, proof of funds to support their stay, and other necessary documents.

For Indian citizens, the fee for the job seeker visa is 75 Euros. If granted, the applicant can stay in Germany for six months to search for a job. However, during their stay on a job seeker visa, they are prohibited from working. If they find a job, they can convert their visa into a work visa.

Also Read How Germany Job Seeker Visa paves way to settlement in Europe

The application process for a job seeker visa in Germany involves submitting an application, proof of accommodation, funds, academic qualifications, experience, and health insurance, a valid passport, a resume, and a cover letter.

For details, visit the official website (click here).

Portugal:

Portugal offers a job seeker visa to individuals who are graduates and have proof of financial resources equivalent to at least three guaranteed monthly minimum salaries. The visa fee is 90 Euros.

If granted, the holder can stay in the country for four months, and the visa can be renewed for another two months. For more details, visit the official website (click here).

Austria:

Austria offers a six-month job seeker visa to ‘very highly qualified workers.’ Applicants need to obtain a minimum of 70 points based on various factors such as qualifications, work experience, language skills, age, and study experience in Austria.

For more details on the application process, visit the official website (click here).

Sweden:

In June 2022, Sweden announced that the country will issue a new type of visa that will allow individuals to seek a job in Sweden. The visa will be valid for a period ranging from 3 to 9 months.

Visas to search for jobs in Dubai and other UAE cities

Those looking for jobs in Dubai or any other city in the United Arab Emirates can opt for a job seeker visa.

Under the UAE job seeker visa, individuals will be allowed to visit the UAE and search for new job opportunities. The visa is valid for 60, 90, or 120 days.

For more details on the application process, visit the official website (click here).

For those who are looking for jobs in Europe or the Middle East, these job seeker visas are a great option