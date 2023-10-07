‘Love jihadis’ shouldn’t be allowed to enter garba pandals in Gujarat: VHP

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government should ensure that “love jihadis” do not enter garba pandals during the coming Navratri festival and even the service providers at the events should not be from the Muslim community, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded on Saturday.

Talking to reporters here, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain also claimed that Hindu religious processions were being increasingly targeted.

“Garba is an occasion to offer worship to Goddess. Some `jihadis’ misuse such occasions. I would like to appeal to all the organisers of garba that pandal-walas (those who construct pandals), catering service people, or members of security services should not be Muslim, and they should allow entry to any person only after checking ID card and Aadhaar card,” Jain said.

Love jihad’ is a term used by right-wing organisations to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

Jain also said that the Gujarat government passed an “anti-love jihad act” due to the VHP’s efforts, but it was not being enforced properly.

The Union government has given an assurance to the VHP over its request to enact a central law against love jihad, he said.

The Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021, penalises forcible or fraudulent religious conversion through marriage. The Gujarat High Court has stayed some provisions of the law.

Jain further alleged that even in Gujarat, the “laboratory of Hindutva,” Hindu religious processions were being attacked, and stones were pelted on many `Shaurya Jagran Yatras’ of the Bajrang Dal.

He warned Muslim leaders not to “instigate” their community members.

So far the Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the VHP, has taken out 16 Shaurya Jagran Yatra processions in Gujarat to mark its sixty years, he said.

The outfit has reached 4,723 villages and held 1,171 meetings during the yatras and the campaign will conclude in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Jain said.