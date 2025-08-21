Hyderabad may be celebrated for biryani and kebabs, but another dish has slowly won the city’s heart is momos. These dumplings, once a staple of the Northeast and Tibet, are now an evening favourite across the city. Affordable, filling, and bursting with flavour, momos have found a home everywhere from college-side carts to trendy cafes.

Hyderabad has even given them its own twist with smoky tandoori, cheesy fusions, and dessert experiments. It’s a perfect steamy delight for the monsoon season.

Let Siasat.com take you to some of the city’s most loved momo spots, backed by word of mouth and high ratings.

Best spots for Momos in Hyderabad 2025

1. Dil Se Momos, Ameerpet

A pocket-friendly stall where plates start at Rs.70. Their fried chicken momos with fiery chutney remain a crowd-puller among students.

2. Fat Guy’s Momos, Madhapur

Famous for smoky tandoori momos priced between Rs.130–Rs.160. Always buzzing with IT employees and youngsters.

3. Momo Hut, Koti

One of the oldest names in town. Their steamed momos (Rs.80–Rs.120), served with spicy red chutney, are simple yet authentic.

4. Necklace Road Stalls

Street carts here are a favourite for evening strolls. Chicken momos (Rs.60–Rs.100) with extra-spicy dips taste even better with lake views.

5. Dumpling House, Jubilee Hills

Trendy and experimental, offering butter chicken momos and cheesy variants. Prices range from Rs.150–Rs.250.

6. The Himalayan Cafe, Kondapur

A highly rated café serving authentic Tibetan food. Momos (Rs.150–Rs.200) paired with hot thukpa make it a cosy winter choice.

7. Momos Delight, Gachibowli

Popular with the IT crowd. Steamed and pan-fried momos (Rs.120–Rs.200) are quick, tasty, and satisfying.

8. Aama’s, South Gate

Known for homestyle Himalayan cooking. Pork momos (Rs.180–Rs.220) are their speciality, cooked just like in the hills.

9. 7 Sisters, Banjara Hills

Celebrates North-Eastern cuisine with a wide menu. Their chicken momos (Rs.150 onwards) with traditional chutney are much loved.

10. Kathmandu Momos, Somajiguda

A simple, no-frills spot for purists. Steamed momos (Rs.100–Rs.150) are their most popular order.

11. Kim Fung, Secunderabad

A Chinese restaurant with a loyal fan base. Their momos (Rs.200–Rs.250) are served alongside dim sums and noodles.

12. The Little Tibet Co., Madhapur

Rustic and cosy, serving pork and beef momos (Rs.150–Rs.200) that bring authentic flavours of the hills.

Why Hyderabad Loves Momos

Be it smoky street versions or cafe-style fusions, momos have blended beautifully into Hyderabad’s food culture. Easy on the wallet, quick to eat, and always comforting, these dumplings are now as much a part of the city’s evenings as chai and chat.