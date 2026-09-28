Lovely Professional University says campus safe, blames outsiders

Phagwara: As calm returned on the campus of Lovely Professional University (LPU) a day after violent protests rocked the institute in Punjab’s Phagwara, its authorities on Monday, September 28, held a meeting with the police, civil administration and students’ representatives, reiterating that outsiders were to be blamed for the unrest a day earlier.

The authorities also said the campus was safe, with normal activities resuming.

LPU Vice Chancellor Jaspal Singh said in a statement that the students’ representatives were unanimous that the unrest was primarily the result of outsiders entering the campus unlawfully with the intent of disturbing peace.

The matter is being looked into, and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with law, the statement said.

On Sunday too, the LPU authorities had claimed that certain anti-social elements were making “deliberate” and “concerted” attempts to disturb the peaceful academic environment of the university.

LPU students went on a rampage on campus on Sunday, vandalising property and blocking a stretch of the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway outside the institute over claims that an outsider had raped a female student on the university premises.

The protesters also pelted stones at police personnel and attacked their vehicles, leaving several cops injured, officials said.

However, the situation returned to normal on Monday.

In the statement, the authorities claimed that for 25 years, the well-being, aspirations and future of its students had been at the heart of LPU’s institutional purpose.

“The university has consistently focused on providing quality education, opportunities for growth and a strong foundation for successful careers and meaningful lives.

“Through sustained efforts, LPU has established itself as a leading institution and has contributed to the growth and transformation of higher education in Punjab,” Jaspal Singh said in the statement.

He added, “The university has reviewed and verified the information circulating on social media, and it strongly refutes the baseless and false claims. LPU also urges students, parents and the wider community to rely only on verified information and not on fake social media content.

“It is deeply unfortunate that, amid heightened emotions, certain anti-social elements sought to exploit the situation, resulting in disruption and damage to university property. The university is confident that appropriate action will be taken against those outside infiltrators in accordance with the law.”

The vice-chancellor also said that the response of the larger LPU student community had been overwhelmingly positive.

“Students spoke up on their own, refuting the false claims through their social media and in conversations with the media. Their response reflects the maturity and responsibility of the vast majority of the community, and their trust that the university has always stood by their interests,” Singh said.

He also warned against unverified content that can cause unnecessary anxiety among the students and their families.

Heavy police deployment remained at the university located along the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway on Monday, as students carrying bags and suitcases were seen leaving the campus.

Anxious parents also arrived to take their children home.

The LPU has allowed students to go home while classes remain suspended, after consulting their parents or guardians.

Students who wish to stay back have been advised to stay inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any “unrest activities” in the interest of their own safety, the university said.