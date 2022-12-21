LS adjourned briefly over opposition protests on Indo-China clashes

Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday amid protests by the Opposition parties, which sought a discussion on India-China border clashes in Arunachal Pradesh.

As soon as the Lower House convened at 11 a.m., the Opposition led by Congress sought discussion on the matter.

When Speaker Om Birla started Question Hour proceedings, the Opposition started protesting, which forced him to adjourn the House till 12 p.m.

Earlier in the morning, the Congress and other Opposition parties protested before Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament premises, seeking the government’s response to clashes with Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

They also shouted slogans, asking why the prime minister was silent on the issue and not giving a statement in Parliament.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told the media persons during the protest that there was “no question of criticising the Army.



The question is about the country’s political leadership. Why won’t they be doing their job or being politically accountable to the nation? We are not calling the Army to explain, but want the political leadership to explain”.

