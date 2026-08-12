LS adjourned for day as Opposition demands Shah’s presence

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday, August 12, amid Opposition protests and without a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, despite an earlier claim that he would answer “everything” by 3 PM.

Earlier in the day, the Home Minister had said that he would appear in the House to answer every question if the Opposition submitted a letter to Speaker Om Birla before 2 PM. “Let them submit a letter to the Speaker by 2.00 PM today. We are ready for a discussion on all aspects from 3.00 PM today until 3.00 PM tomorrow,” he said.

However, Shah remained absent from the House when the proceedings resumed at 2 PM, prompting the Opposition side to continue their protests.

Also Read Amit Shah ready to answer ‘everything’ in Parliament from 3 pm

Speaker Om Birla appeals to the Opposition

At the start of the day, Speaker Om Birla told protesting Opposition members that even if their approach and thoughts differ from the ruling front, the country wants the House to function.

He also appealed to the Opposition to let the House function, stressing that it was not right for them to tarnish the image of the House by holding protests and shouting slogans.

Faced with an unrelenting opposition, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM.

FCRA bill referred despite Opposition demanding withdrawal

After the Lok Sabha proceedings resumed at 2 PM, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai moved a motion to refer the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC).

The Bill has seen a very public objection from the Opposition side, who have alleged that the government is trying to target the minorities and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

The Opposition also demanded a withdrawal of the Bill.

Also Read Govt proposes to refer FCRA bill to joint panel of Parliament

Speaker Jagdambika Pal allowed a discussion on the Bill for around seven and a half minutes, during which Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav stated that the entire Opposition is against it.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju dared the ministers to show a single provision in the proposed Bill that was against the minorities. Following Rijiju’s statement, Speaker Pal asked who were in favour, receiving a booming “Yes”. When asked who was against it, a resounding “No” echoed through the House. The Speaker said the decision was made in favour of the people saying yes, accepting the proposal.

#MonsoonSession2026



Minister of State for Home Affairs @nityanandraibjp moved a motion in the Lok Sabha to refer the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 to a Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC).



The proposed Joint Committee will comprise 21 Members from the… pic.twitter.com/iTGrPA7NuM — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) August 12, 2026

LS passes Mines and Minerals Bill

After a brief adjournment, the house again re-assembled at 3 PM, when it passed the Mines and Minerals Bill.

#MonsoonSession2026



Union Minister of Mines @kishanreddybjp moved the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing.



Following the discussion, the Lok Sabha passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and… pic.twitter.com/wlI5O3maxF — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) August 12, 2026

Amid Opposition protests, Rijiju said the government was ready to start a debate immediately on the student protest over the NEET paper leak issue, and Shah has already written to the Speaker about this.

He said the Opposition should not run away from the debate when the Home Minister was ready to answer all their questions.

As the stand-off continued with the treasury benches also raising the issue of student protests in Jharkhand, the House was adjourned by the chair till Thursday, 11 AM.

Earlier, in the morning, the Question Hour was concluded in less than three minutes.

Disruption in the Lok Sabha proceedings

As many as 12 Bills have been passed by the Lok Sabha since the Monsoon Session started on July 20, of which multiple Bills have been tabled without debate or discussion. While the Opposition protests and raises slogans, demanding Shah’s presence, the treasury benches move motions for various bills, and the House eventually passes the Bill over a voice vote.

The Question Hour has also not been completed for a single day. Wednesday is the 18th straight day that the crucial hour was disrupted.

Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted continuously since the start of the Monsoon Session owing to persisting differences between the Opposition and the government over various issues, including student protests and the Ram Mandir donation row.