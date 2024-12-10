LS MPs seek removal of Allahabad HC judge over anti minority remarks

National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday, December 10, moved a notice seeking impeachment of Allahabad High Court judge over anti-Muslim remarks at a recent event.

It is to be noted that Allahabad High Court judge, Shekar Kumar Yadav courted controversy by saying that India would be governed as per the convenience and wishes of the majority.

The judge also referred to Muslims in India as “Kathmullah” a slur being used against the minority by the right wing groups in the country. It is to be noted that Yadav had made the remark at an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

In a post on X, Mehdi said he is moving the motion in the Parliament in accordance with Art 124(4) of the constitution for the removal of this Justice namely Shekhar K Yadav, a sitting Judge in the High Court of Allahabad on the charges mentioned in the notice.

The MP further said that the notice needs to be signed by 100 MPs to be considered by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. So far seven MPs including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi, Rajkumar Roat from Rajsthan, Sudhama Prasad from Bihar, Mohibbullah Nadvi of Samajwadi Party, Zia ur Rahman Barq have signed the notice.

In a post on X, Mehdi said “I also talked with the members from @INCIndia ,@samajwadiparty ,@arivalayam and@AITCofficial who assured me that they will sign and support the motion after consultation with their respective party leaderships. I am hopeful that they will support this motion because these are the parties who believe in the idea of India and it Principles and Values.”

I am moving impeachment motion in the Parliament in accordance with Art 124(4) of the constitution for the removal of this Justice namely Shekhar K Yadav, a sitting Judge in Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad on the charges mentioned in the notice.

Asaduddin Owais signs notice seeking judge’s impeachment

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday signed a notice seeking the removal of Yadav as the Allahabad High Court judge. Refering to Yadav’s remark against Muslims, Owaisi said that the judge’s behaviour violates constitutional norms, including the Supreme Court’s “Restatement of Values of Judicial Life.”