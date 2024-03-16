LS poll schedule long drawn to let anti-ruling party sentiment settle down: Uddhav

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday claimed the Lok Sabha poll schedule has been prolonged to allow the anti-ruling party sentiment among people to settle down.

As per the Election Commission of India, polls for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh’s 80, will vote in five phases.

Addressing a public meeting in Mumbadevi, part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat, Thackeray urged people to not be complacent and leave the city after school examinations.

“You have to be back to send these people (ruling BJP-led NDA) on a permanent holiday,” he said.

The BJP had nothing to show for its 10-year rule and was only good at taking credit for work done by others, breaking parties and toppling governments, he claimed.

Electoral bonds have exposed the BJP, Thackeray said, adding he agreed with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had called the scheme an extortion racket.