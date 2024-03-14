LS polls: AAP releases first list of 8 candidates for Punjab

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, March 14, released its first list of eight candidates for Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding five Cabinet ministers.

The state’s ruling party also named a former Congress MLA and a Punjabi actor as its candidates for the polls expected to be held April-May.

The AAP, which is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, is contesting the parliamentary polls on its own in Punjab, which sends 13 members to the Lower House of Parliament.

“The Aam Aadmi Party proudly presents its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Punjab,” said the party in a post on X.

According to the list released by the party, NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has been fielded from Amritsar, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Bathinda, Sports Minister and two-time MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur and Health minister Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala.

AAP’s sitting MP from Jalandhar Sushil Rinku has again been fielded from the same seat.

The party has named ex-Congress MLA from Bassi Pathana Gurpreet Singh GP from the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. He had joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP recently.

Famous Punjabi actor Karamjeet Anmol, who is considered close to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has been fielded from Faridkot for the polls. He has acted in hit films such as ‘Carry on Jatta’, ‘Nikka Zaildar’ and ‘Muklawa’.

While INDIA bloc members AAP and Congress have a seat-sharing arrangement for the elections in Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana, the parties are contesting the polls on their own in Punjab.

The opposition alliance which also has parties such as the Trinamool Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was formed to take on the BJP in the parliamentary elections.

The Amritsar seat is currently represented by Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla while Bathinda by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Khadoor Singh, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot and Sangrur seats are currently represented by Congress MPs Jasbir Singh Gill, Amar Singh, Mohammad Sadique and SAD (Amritsar) MP Simranjit Singh Mann respectively.

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur on Thursday joined the BJP in Delhi.