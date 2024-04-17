LS polls: Amit Shah set for grand roadshow in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is gearing up for an action-packed two-day event in Ahmedabad, starting with a grand roadshow spanning six assembly constituencies on Thursday, followed by his nomination filing the next day.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief C.R. Patil will file nomination papers on April 18.

On Thursday, the BJP will kick off Union Minister Shah’s mega roadshow at 8.00 a.m. in Sanand.

The event promises to display strength and support, with the Union Minister navigating through critical areas including Kalol, Sabarmati, Ghatlodia, Naranpura, and Vejalpur.

The roadshow is set to culminate in a massive public gathering in Vejalpur, where the Union Home Minister is expected to address his supporters and outline his vision if re-elected.

The roadshow routes are planned to cover landmarks and populous areas, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement.

Starting from the APMC Circle in Sanand, the roadshow will pass through the Taluka Panchayat Office, the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar, and several key points before concluding at the Nal Sarovar Chokdi. Similar routes are planned for the other constituencies, with each leg of the journey designed to connect with a wide range of voters.

His nomination filing is scheduled for April 19 at noon at the Gandhinagar Collector’s Office. This formal procedure will mark the beginning of his official campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.