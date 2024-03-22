LS polls: BJP announces 4th list of candidates for TN, Puducherry

Chennai: Central Election Committee of the BJP on Friday released the fourth list of 14 candidates for Tamil Nadu and for the single seat in Puducherry, besides for the assembly by-election to the Vilvancode seat in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

The list for the Lok Sabha polls includes Tiruvallur (SC) Pon V. Balaganapthy; Chennai North – R.C. Paul Kanakaraj; Tiruvannamalai – A. Ashwathaman; Nammakal – K.P. Ramalingam; Tiruppur – A.P. Muruganandam; Pollachi- K.Vasanatharajan; Karur – V.V. Senthilnathan; Chidambaram (SC) P. Karthiyayini; Nagapattinam (SC) – S.G.M. Ramesh; Thanjavur – M.Murauganandam; Sivaganga – Dr Devanathan Yadav; Madurai – Prof Raama Sreenivasan; Virudhanagar – Raadhika Sarathkumar; and Tenkasi (SC) B.John Pandian.

The Puducherry Lok Sabha seat will be contested by A. Namassivayam.

The name of V.S. Nanthini for the assembly by-election to the Vilvancode seat was also announced.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 19th to elect 39 Lok Sabha members.

In the 2019 polls, the ruling DMK-led alliance won 38 seats and one was won by the AIADMK.