LS polls: BJP names 11 candidates in 8 list, replaces Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th March 2024 10:45 pm IST
'Afwaahon ka Safar': Sunny Deol reacts to his drunk viral video
Sunny Deol (ANI)

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday released its eighth list for the Lok Sabha elections, naming 11 candidates from Odisha (3), Punjab (6) and West Bengal (2).

In the list, actor and sitting Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol has been replaced by Dinesh Singh ‘Babbu’, while Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans has been shifted to contest from Punjab’s Faridkot.

Also Read
PM Modi interacts with BJP workers in Kerala

The BJP has also shown confidence in leaders who were earlier associated with the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

MS Education Academy

The party has fielded Bhartruhari Mahtab, who recently quit the BJD to join the BJP, from Cuttack in Odisha. Similarly, rebel Congress leaders Preneet Kaur and Ravneet Singh Bittu have been fielded from Patiala and Ludhiana, respectively.

Former AAP leader and sitting MP from Jalandhar, Sushil Kumar Rinku, who recently joined the BJP, has been renominated from the seat.

Preneet Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, while Ravneet Singh Bittu, a three-time Congress MP, is the grandson of ex-Punjab CM late Beant Singh.

The party has fielded Rabindra Narayan Behera from Odisha’s Jajpur and Sukant Kumar Panigrahi from Kandhamal.

Former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who was India’s Ambassador to the US, will be BJP’s candidate from Amritsar.

In West Bengal, the BJP has fielded Pranat Tudu from Jhargram and Debashish Dhar from Birbhum.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th March 2024 10:45 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button