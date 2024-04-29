LS polls: Ex-Telangana Guv begins 10-day campaign in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Telangana governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who resigned from her position to restart her political journey with the Bharatiya Janata Party began her campaign in the city on Monday April 29.

Tamilisai contesting as the BJP candidate from the Chennai (South) Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu, which went to polls in the first phase of the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ahead of polling for the elections in Hyderabad, Dr Tamilisai today embarked on a ten-day tour across the constituency.

Also Read Ahead of Monsoon in Hyderabad, GHMC seeks Rs 250 cr assistance

The tour aims to connect with voters and highlight the BJP’s vision for the constituency. Dr Tamilisai has been actively involved in politics for several years. She was a member of the Tamil Nadu State BJP Executive Committee and held several positions in the party before being appointed as Governor of Telangana.

The BJP is hoping to make significant progress in Tamil Nadu, which is traditionally a stronghold of regional parties. Dr Tamilisai’s candidacy is seen as an important step towards achieving this goal.

The BJP has been campaigning aggressively in the state and has fielded several high-profile candidates. The party is hoping to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiment against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and win a significant number of seats in the state.