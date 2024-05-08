LS polls: Hyderabad police seize Rs 31.2 Cr worth items, book 44 cases

Hyderabad: Items including liquor, drugs and previous metals worth a staggering Rs 31.2 crores have been seized so far during police checkings in the run up to the upcoming May 13 Lok Sabha elections in the city. The Hyderabad police has also so far booked 44 cases for Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations as well, said commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy.

Sreenivasa Reddy said that the Hyderabad police has also identified 383 critical polling stations in the city and 663 ASD (Absent, Shifted and Deceased). “The total 1046 polling stations will be covered by CAPF/ SAPP,” he stated on Tuesday. He that said Flying Squad Teams (FST) are in operation for checking MCC violations and that each FST consists of 1 ASI/HC with 3 armed PCs along with one Special Executive Magistrate and a videographer.

The Hyderabad police commissioner also said that each assembly segment will have 03 FSTs working in three shifts. The Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) are in operation to check MCC violations as well. Each SST consists of 1 ASI/HC and 2 unarmed PCs along with an executive magistrate and videographer. Each assembly segment will have 03 SSTs working in three shifts.

Apart from those arrangements for the polls, the Hyderabad police commissioner said two additional nodal officers in the rank of DCP for two Parliamentary Constituencies (DCP South zone for Hyderabad PC and DCP, and East zone for Secunderabad PC) and 15 Sub-Nodal Officers in the rank of ACP were already deployed for 15 Assembly Constituencies of Hyderabad City under the direct supervision of Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad (Nodal Officer for Hyderabad and Secunderabad PCs).

Moreover, since the announcement of elections total 1020 persons have been bound over in 457 cases, and the process will continue till completion of elections. “A special focus has been given on binding over of history sheeters, rowdy sheeters, communal offenders and previous election offenders etc. Since the Telangana Assembly elections last year, in 1609 cases, 4137 history sheeters/rowdies have been bound over,” he said.

The Hyderabad police until Tuesday also executed 475 NBs and 155 NBWs (non-bailable warrants) are still pending under various categories for which special teams for outside states have been formed for execution of pending NBWs on top priority. Sreenivasa Reddy also said the Hyderabad police is regularly conducting vehicle checking’s flag marches.

The police during checks seized cash to the tune of Rs. 16 crores, 7370 litres of liquor worth Rs. 62 lakh, drugs worth Rs. 1 crore, precious metal worth Rs. 13 crores, freebies worth Rs. 17 Lakh. All worth Rs. 31.2 Crores.