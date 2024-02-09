LS polls in Telangana: Final electoral rolls released – Know how to check your name

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) polls, the final electoral roll for Telangana State was released on Thursday.

In the electoral rolls, there are a total of 3,30,37,113 voters, of whom 1,64,47,132 are male, 1,65,87,244 are female, and 2,737 belong to the third gender.

Gender ratio improved

The gender ratio, which was 1000 on January 6, has improved to 1009 in the final electoral rolls for Telangana state.

In the electoral rolls, there are 4,54,230 voters aged above 80 years. Additionally, there are 15,378 service electors and 3,399 overseas electors.

Enrolment before LS polls in Telangana

Enrollment before LS polls in Telangana is crucial. Individuals need to search for their names in the electoral rolls by following these steps:

Visit the official website of CEO Telangana (click here). Click on ‘Search your name in the voter list.’ Fill in your basic details, including name, date of birth, and assembly constituency. Upon submitting the details, the voter’s information will be displayed if it is available in the electoral roll.

Although final electoral rolls have been released for the LS polls in Telangana, updates will continue. Those whose names are missing or have incorrect details can submit relevant forms for inclusion or correction.

For further assistance, voters can contact the Electoral Registration Officer of their assembly constituency or the booth level officer of the polling station, or call the toll-free number 1950.