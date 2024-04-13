LS polls: Owaisi announces AIMIM’s alliance with AIADMK

Hyderabad: In an interesting move, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, April 13 announced an alliance with AIADMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and said that it would continue until the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

“AIADMK has refused to ally with BJP and has committed to never allying with it in the future. It has also assured that it will oppose CAA, NPR & NRC. Therefore, AIMIM extends its support to AIADMK in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Our alliance will also continue for the Assembly elections,” he said in a post on X.

The AIADMK and BJP have a complicated history in Tamil Nadu politics. In the past, the AIADMK was part of the NDA alliance led by the BJP, but it severed ties with the BJP and quit the NDA for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, as per a unanimous decision of party office-bearers reflecting the sentiments of two crore cards.

The AIADMK leadership remains firm in not reviving electoral ties with the BJP, not just for LS polls but also in future elections.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in 7 phases, with voting starting on April 19 and ending on June 1, and results to be declared on June 4.

The elections will be held in 102 constituencies in the first phase, 89 in the second phase, 94 in the third phase, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase, and 57 in the seventh phase.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect immediately on the announcement of the schedule. Besides the Lok Sabha elections, assembly polls will be held in Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

The election schedule for the 18th Lok Sabha was announced by the Election Commission of India on 16 March 2024, and with it the Model Code of Conduct came into effect.

The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end on 16 June 2024.

The general election in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 19, 2024. The election will be conducted for all 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state.