LS Polls: PM Modi to campaign for NDA candidates in Kerala tomorrow

Pathanamthitta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in this southern Kerala town on Friday to campaign for candidates of the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Modi, who will arrive here at 10.30 am, will address a public meeting. Party sources said one lakh people will be present at the venue.

The prime minister will be received by BJP state chief K Surendran, Kerala in-charge of the party Prakash Javadekar, state General Secretary George Kurian and Pathanamthitta district President V A Sooraj.

The meeting will be attended by NDA’s Lok Sabha candidates V Muraleedharan (Attingal), Anil K Antony (Pathanamthitta), Sobha Surendran (Alappuzha), and Baiju Kalasala (Mavelikkara), the sources said.

In addition to them, leaders including Padmaja Venugopal, who recently joined the BJP after quitting the Congress, and state and local party leaders will attend the meeting, they added.

The police have implemented a ban on the flying of drones and comparable devices within a 3 km radius of the Municipal Stadium and Pramadam Indoor Stadium here under Section 39 of the Kerala Police Act to ensure the Prime Minister’s security.

Drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, aeromodels, paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, hot air balloons, kites, and other similar devices are banned from use until 10 p m on Friday in the area.

Earlier, the party had announced that Modi would visit Pathanamthitta on March 17 to campaign for the NDA’s candidates and Palakkad on March 15, but the plan was changed later.

Party sources have now said that the Prime Minister will undertake the visit to Palakkad on March 19, where he is likely to hold a roadshow.

The official social media pages of the BJP’s Palakkad and Pathanamthitta district committees have announced Modi’s fourth and fifth visits to the state within a span of three months.