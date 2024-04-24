LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Chhattisgarh, MP today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, respectively, on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi will address one public meeting in Surguja district (Chhattisgarh) at 10:45 a.m. and two public meetings in Madhya Pradesh districts — Sagar at 2:45 p.m. and Betul at 5:15 p.m. followed by a roadshow in Bhopal at 7:15 p.m.

Madhya Pradesh BJP unit led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State Party President V.D. Sharma will be accompanying the Prime Minister, who will hold a roadshow in Bhopal.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today: