LS polls: Rahul Gandhi to address mega rally in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alongside, Party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi will address a rally at Tukkuguda to announce the Congress’ manifesto for the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress party officially released its manifesto for the polls on Friday but is aiming to draw on its recent success in the Telangana Assembly polls. The meeting is taking place on the outskirts of the city, in Tukkuguda, where the party had previously announced six poll ‘guarantees’ for the Assembly elections held in November last year. The launch of the guarantees in the locality helped the party achieve substantial results and take charge in the state.

Also Read Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Hyderabad tomorrow

The Congress is expected to show its strength by mobilising huge crowds from surrounding areas to the ‘Jana Jatara’ meeting. The meeting will be held on a 60-acre ground, with parking space of up to 300 acres.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu visited the venue on Friday with others. He said that about ten lakh people are expected to attend the meeting. He said all the arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of the rally.

Several leaders are likely to join the Congress today, including BRS Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao, however, the party is attempting to ensure that the manifesto remains the main focus of the event.

Traffic restrictions for Rahul Gandhi’s rally on the outskirts of Hyderabad

Traffic restrictions have also been put in place for the Congress rally at Srinagar Colony between 4 pm to 9 pm. Police said a large number of public transport vehicles are expected on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the Hyderabad-Srisailam NH-765 for the event.

Police advise avoiding ORR and adjacent roads to Shamshabad airport. Commuters should avoid ORR from Pedda Amberpet to Pedda Golconda. Residents near the venue should take alternative routes.

Commuters should brace themselves for congestion on the Kukatpally-Miyapur, Hafeezpet-Gachibowli-ORR route, as well as the Uppal-Nagole-LB Nagar-Sagar roundabout and the Srisailam road.

Private bus operators intending to travel to Vijayawada, Srisailam, and Bengaluru are strongly advised to delay their departure from Hyderabad due to the anticipated traffic congestion.

Movement of goods vehicles towards the Srisailam highway will be restricted on the ORR from Pedda Amberpet (Exit No.11) to Pedda Golconda (Exit No.15).