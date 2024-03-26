LS polls referendum for Congress govt’s rule in Telangana: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy termed the result of the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana as the referendum for the Congress government’s 100 days of rule in Telangana.

The TPCC chief made the remarks during a meeting with party leaders of seven Assembly segments that comprise Chevella Lok Sabha constituency— Maheswaram, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella, Pargi, Vikarabad and Tandur.

He said that the Congress party will soon begin its nationwide campaign from the Rangareddy district at Tukkuguda which will see the attendance of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi.

“Social justice is only possible with the Congress party….The aim is to win at least 14 seats in Telangana…The selection of candidates is taking place as per opinions and surveys of the ground-level cadre. The high command nominated G Ranjith Reddy, Sunitha Mahender Reddy and Danam Nagender after brainstorming from several directions,” he added.

Congress Chevella Lok Sabha polls candidate Dr G Ranjith Reddy, Telangana legislative Assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad, MLA Rammohan Reddy and several other important leaders were seen at the meeting.