LS polls: Telangana Congress receives 306 applications from aspirants

Updated: 3rd February 2024 8:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Congress party in Telangana received a total of 306 applications from aspirants vying for MP tickets for the soon-upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

166 aspirants filed their applications for all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, on Saturday alone, which is the final day for the process, the party said in a press release.

Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s wife Mallu Nandini filed her application for the Khammam Lok Sabha MP ticket on Saturday.

Besides, the deputy chief minister’s wife, minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s brother Ponguleti Prasad Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao’s son Tummala Yugender, former union minister Renuka Chaudhary and former MP V Hanumantha Rao have applied for a ticket for Khammam Parliament seat.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)

