Telangana: Bhatti’s wife rallies with 500 cars to submit application for LS ticket

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s wife Nandini began a rally of 500 cars in Khammam on Saturday to submit her Lok Sabha candidacy application to the Congress party.

So far, 140 applications have been filed for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, and Saturday, February 3, is the last date for the submission of applications.

Besides, the deputy chief minister’s wife, minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s brother Ponguleti Prasad Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao’s son Tummala Yugender, former union minister Renuka Chaudhary and former MP V Hanumantha Rao have applied for a ticket for Khammam Parliament seat.