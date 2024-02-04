LS polls: Telangana Congress to meet on Feb 6, review applications

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is going to meet on February 6, Tuesday to review the applications received from ticket aspirants for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be headed by chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and will see the participation of AICC in charge Deepa Dasmunsi, AICC screening committee chairman Harish Choudhary, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, Maharashtra MLA Vishwajeet Kadam, AICC in-charge secretaries, among others.

The Congress party received a total of 306 applications from aspirants vying for MP tickets for the soon-upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.

166 aspirants filed their applications for all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, on Saturday alone, which is the final day for the process, the party said in a press release.