Lt Gen Harpal Singh appointed as advisor to Telangana government

Hyderabad: The state government on Thursday, August 21, appointed retired Lt General Harpal Singh as advisor to the state irrigation department.

General Singh is an Army veteran with over 40 years of service. He served as the director general of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and engineer-in-chief of the Indian Army and played an instrumental role in the development of several strategic tunnels and underground infrastructure assets for defence forces.

He played a critical role in the completion of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang Pass, the 578-meters Theng Tunnel, which is the longest in Sikkim, the 3000-meters Sela Tunnel connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and the 500-meter Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. He has also planned tunnels along the Himalayan borders.

The state irrigation department plans to use his expertise in troubleshooting and accelerating the numerous challenges.