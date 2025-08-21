Telangana govt moves HC to lift stay on Sada Bainama land regularisation

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has filed an interim petition in the High Court seeking removal of the stay on GO 112 (issued in October 2020) relating to the regularisation of Sada Bainama land transactions.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard the matter on Wednesday and adjourned proceedings to August 26, directing the petitioner to file a counter.

The government’s order of 2020 was challenged in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Shinde Devidas of Nirmal district, who contended that such regularisation could not be undertaken without a legal provision under the Dharani Act. Acting on that PIL, the High Court granted an interim stay on November 11, 2020.

Arguing for the state, Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy submitted that the government had decided to regularise lands purchased through Sada Bainama prior to 2014, provided such lands had been in continuous possession for at least 12 years.

He informed the court that around 9.24 lakh applications had already been received within the stipulated time.

He further pointed out that the government has since enacted the new Bhu Bharati Act, which under Section 6 explicitly provides for such regularisation. In this light, he urged the court to vacate the earlier stay to allow authorities to process pending applications.

Senior advocate J Prabhakar, appearing for the petitioner, sought one week’s time to submit his counter arguments.

Accepting the request, the bench adjourned the case to August 26 for further hearing.



