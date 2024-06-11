Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to be next Army Chief

New Delhi: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi will be the next Chief of the Army Staff succeeding incumbent Gen Manoj Pande, the government announced on Tuesday night.

Lt Gen Dwivedi is presently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

Gen Pande will retire on June 30.

In appointing Lt Gen Dwivedi, the government followed the seniority principle.

“The government has appointed Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from the afternoon of June 30,” the Defence Ministry said.

In a rare move, the government last month extended Gen Pande’s tenure by one month days before his superannuation.

Gen Pande was to retire from service on May 31. The move triggered speculation that Lt Gen Dwivedi may be overlooked for the top post.

The senior-most official after Lt Gen Dwivedi is Lt Gen Ajay Kumar Singh, the Southern Army Commander.

Lt Gen Dwivedi was also set to retire on June 30.