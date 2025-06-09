Lucknow University prof granted interim anticipatory bail over Pahalgam remarks

In a relief to Lucknow University professor Dr Madri Kakoti, popularly known as ‘Dr Medusa’ on social media platforms, the Allahabad High Court granted interim anticipatory bail on Monday, June 9.

She was facing a sedition case based on a complaint by Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Lucknow University student Jatin Shukla, who accused Kakoti of “targeting India’s unity and sovereignty through her posts on X,” with regards to the Palahgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives on April 24.

27 Indians are dead. RESIGN @AmitShah If you can not ensure the safety of Indians, YOU MUST RESIGN.



AND THE REST OF YOU LOT. OPEN YOUR EYES TO THE REALITY THAT HATRED ONLY BEGETS HATRED. pic.twitter.com/VVPGzOPFCA — Dr.Medusa (@ms_medusssa) April 23, 2025

Dr Kakoti works at Lucknow University as an assistant professor. Known for her satirical posts on government policies and social issues, her latest videos condemn the Pahalgam terror attack and the alleged security lapses.

She also called the targeted hate crime against Indian Muslims in the aftermath of the attack. She states that acts like lynching, firing people from jobs, denying housing to certain communities, and demolishing homes based on religion are also forms of terrorism.

Soon after her videos, ABVP members led protests against her and demanded action. The Lucknow University issued a show-cause notice to Dr Kakoti asking her to write a written explanation within five days.

However, she defended herself, stating she just spoke the truth.

Several FIRs have been lodged against social media political commentators who dared to question the Union government over the security lapses that led to the Pahalgam tragedy. Apart from Dr Kakoti, Shamita Yadav, also known as ‘Ranting Gola’, and Uttar Pradesh folk singer Neha Rathore also face criminal charges.

Recently, Shamita Yadav’s Instagram profile was suspended for alleged multiple copyright violations.